Man City's special 'departure prize' for Nicolas Otamendi revealed

According to a press release sent out by Primeira Liga side Benfica, Nicolas Otamendi has been signed in a separate deal to Ruben Dias' move to Manchester City, for €15 million (£13.6 million).

The latest reports from Corriere Da Mañha, as translated by Sport Witness, claim that Manchester City will pay their Argentine defender a ‘departure prize’ of €2 million.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Otamendi, who went from being City’s ‘El General’ to the ‘fall guy’ over the last two seasons, will now bid farewell to the Premier League after serving in England for five years. Manchester City have not yet confirmed the departure of the player themselves, nor have they announced the new signing - however, this is expected in the next 24 hours.

The Argentine defender has won nine titles with Manchester City and was an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s unforgettable 2017/18 squad that secured 100 points in a single Premier League season. Many believe that paying a sum of €2 million or more would help Benfica in covering Otamendi's wages which are reported to be in the region of €7 million per year.

Benfica have also confirmed over the weekend that Manchester City have signed Ruben Dias for €68 million (£61.9M) plus €3.6 million (£3.2M) in bonuses. The latest reports suggest that the 23-year-old player is already in Manchester and the club will announce the signing on Tuesday.

