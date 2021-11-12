Man City's Stance on Raheem Sterling Contract Talks Revealed Amid Barcelona Links

Manchester City still want Raheem Sterling to sign a new contract with the club, according to the latest reports.

Rumours surrounding what's next for Raheem Sterling is slowly turning into a long-winded transfer saga.

The headlines this week have been dominated by a potential January move to FC Barcelona. However, various outlets have maintained any mid-season business from the Etihad Stadium seems very slim.

Sterling has 18 months left on his Manchester City contract and has been locked in negotiations with the club for over a year now. At this moment in time, no significant progress seems to have been made.

That's obviously prompted rumours of a move away from Manchester, with the La Liga side constantly named as the most likely destination - despite their current financial troubles.

However, Jack Gaughan from the Daily Mail has reiterated that Manchester City still want Raheem Sterling to sign a new contract as he enters the final 18 months of his current deal.

Despite Xavi Hernandez - Barcelona's new manager - publically expressing his admiration of Sterling, the wingers £300,000 a week wages will prove too much for Barça to afford.

Gaughan also points out that Manchester City are always reluctant to do business in the winter window and hence, would be resistant to the idea of letting Sterling leave - even on a loan deal.

The 26-year-old has fallen completely out of favour with Pep Guardiola in the past couple of months.

Usually the Catalan's go-to-man, Sterling has only managed to score two goals so far this season and is struggling to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI.

