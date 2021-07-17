Man United-Bound Defender 'In Talks' To Buy House From Current Man City Star Sparking Transfer Rumours

Atletico Madrid defender and England international Kieran Trippier is reportedly 'in talks' to buy a property from current Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

The 30 year-old has been heavily linked with a move to city rivals Manchester United over the past few weeks, and the latest information from a British newspaper will almost certainly add fuel to that fire.

However, with Trippier reportedly in talks to purchase a property from Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, it may call into question the future of Pep Guardiola's attacking threat - with the former Liverpool man linked with a move away this summer.

The latest information is courtesy from an exclusive report in the Sun, who provide the details on Saturday night.

According to an exclusive report from the Sun, current Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier - who is seemingly destined for Manchester United - is in talks to buy a £3 million mansion from England team-mate Raheem Sterling.

The Sun reveal that Sterling bought the property, which features five acres of land and a wildlife pond, back in 2017. The five-bedroom home is situated in a 'quiet Cheshire hamlet close to Knutsford and surrounded by farmland', the newspaper reveals.

The report also quotes a source familiar with the situation, who explains, "Kieran [Trippier] wants to move back to the UK from Spain and if the deal to Old Trafford goes through he will need to act fast."

“He and Raheem have spoken about the property. If Raheem departs at the same time it makes perfect sense to sell it on quickly — and privately — to Kieran."

While the story undoubtedly speaks more about the future of Kieran Trippier than it does of Raheem Sterling, some may believe that it suggests a slight hint towards the future of the latter.

In recent weeks, Raheem Sterling has been strongly linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City look to secure funding for a double swoop for Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

However, the more likely scenario at present is that Raheem Sterling will put pen to paper on a contract extension this summer, and the property situation - should it come true - will only leave Sterling moving into a different, and larger property in the region.

