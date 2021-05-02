Man United clash vs Liverpool DELAYED following protestor invasion at Old Trafford

Manchester United's Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon has been abandoned, after a protest against the home club's ownership saw fans break in to Old Trafford causing damage to broadcast cameras and the playing surface.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had been scheduled to take on Jurgen Klopp's men from 4:30PM, with the game potentially having major implications on the direction of the Premier League trophy - with a win for the away side meaning Manchester City would be crowned Champions.

However, the delay of the game now means that Pep Guardiola's side will have to wait a little longer to find out whether they can secure their trophy before next weekend's home game against Chelsea.

Shortly before 3PM on Sunday afternoon, Old Trafford was placed on 'lockdown' as Manchester United fans gained access to the playing surface via one of the entrances outside the ground.

It had also been reported that a meeting took place at the stadium in order to discuss the events at Old Trafford, with Manchester United staff aiming to establish whether any Covid-19 bubble breach had occurred as a result of the stadium being accessed by supporters.

The head groundsman at Manchester United had also undertaken a pitch inspection to look for possible damage to the playing surface, while footage from the protest also showed some protestors causing damage to broadcast cameras which had been put in place in anticipation for the game later on in the day.

The latest on the situation at Old Trafford is that a new kick-off time is expected to be announced in the coming hours, although the players of the home side remain at their hotel, while the location of referee Michael Oliver and Liverpool's players remains unknown.

Regarding the new kick-off time, there remains a possibility that the game will take place later on Sunday evening, however this remains unconfirmed.

