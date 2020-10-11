Man United hijacked deal for strong Man City target - official bid launched, and topped

Manchester City reportedly made the first bid to sign promising Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri during the summer transfer window, despite the player ultimately signing for Manchester United, as per the latest reports from England.

As per reports from Alan Nixon of the Sun, Pep Guardiola's side submitted the first bid for the player - a proposal claimed to be worth £6 million to the 18 year-old’s now former club Peñarol. However, it is suggested that city rivals Manchester United 'got wind' of the offer and 'topped it', offering the Uruguayan club around £10 million before signing the player on deadline day.

The Daily Mail had previously reported that Manchester United went against the Montevideo based club’s policy, by paying the player's release clause directly to the league, as opposed to directing the transfer fee to the club itself. Despite claims that the player could link up with United's youth set-up, it is understood that Pellistri will be a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first team.

Some believed that should Manchester City have signed the promising teenager, he would have been sent on loan to one of City Football Group's other sides around the globe - most likely Girona. City had been linked with a move for the player from early on in the transfer window, and were tied into rumours alongside the likes of Olympique Lyonnais and Real Madrid.

