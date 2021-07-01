Man United Set To Hand Man City Transfer Boost In Pursuit of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish

As they normally are, the Manchester City hierarchy were clever in their negotiations to let Jadon Sancho go to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 - and it has finally paid off.

As is typical for the Etihad club’s decision makers, a ‘sell-on clause’ was added into Jadon Sancho’s Borussia Dortmund contract, when the promising youngster left the Manchester City academy for the Bundesliga club four years ago.

In this case, the clause stated that the Premier League club would be entitled to 15% of any future fee above the £8 million that Borussia Dortmund initially paid for the player.]

That clause has worked perfectly for the club, and at the right time.

As Jadon Sancho appears set to be on his way to Manchester City’s cross-town rivals Manchester United, the fee is said to be in the region of £72.9 million, according to the Telegraph’s James Ducker.

And with that sell-on clause, Manchester City are set to earn in the region of an £11 million windfall from the big-money deal.

This comes at a good time for the Etihad club, who are looking to raise funds in order to bring in both Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

The England international duo could end up costing Manchester City a total of £250 million, if all reports and valuations are to be believed.

Along with a few possible big names leaving the club, the Manchester City hierarchy will look to raise money through the sale of fringe players, such as Jack Harrison - who seems destined for Leeds United, Pedro Porro - who is attracting Sporting Lisbon, Lukas Nmecha - destined for one of Europe's mid-range clubs, and several others.

