Manager Of City Football Group's Palermo Resigns Following Tensions With New Owners

When Palermo were purchased by the City Football Group their fans had high hopes for the upcoming season. However, the club has now been left in chaos following the resignation of head coach Silvio Baldini and sporting director Renzo Castagnini.

Palermo are the newest club to have been purchased by the Football Group, who have now assumed ownership of 11 clubs in total. Some of the clubs under their ownership include La Liga side Girona, Ligue one club Troyes, MLS outfit New York Red Bulls, and, of course, Manchester City.

Palermo are one of Italy's most historic clubs and regularly competed in Serie A over the years. However, the club have experienced a tough five years following their relegation to Serie B in 2017 and they eventually went out of business in 2019.

A phoenix club was birthed in the same year and thanks to promotions from Serie D and Serie C in recent years, the Italian outfit will now compete in Serie B in the upcoming campaign.

The club looked to be on an upward trajectory having just gained promotion and being bought by City Football Group. However, their new owners have already faced their first major challenge following the resignations of manager Silvio Baldini and sporting director Renzo Castagnini.

The pair held a press conference today explaining their departures, citing their new owners as the cause of their resignations. It seems the coach became unsettled due to the new board sacking members of his staff without his permission.

Via Football Italia, Baldini said: “I said Palermo would go into Serie A, but if that’s no longer possible because my group has been removed, then why should I remain?

“Do I hang around just to pick up my salary, risk having five or six embarrassing games and then get fired? Or do I at this moment leave the bench to others?

“If the City Group went to Manchester City and got rid of two physiotherapists and a fitness coach without telling Guardiola about it, do you think Guardiola would put up with that?

“Does he stay quiet or say this suggests he is not involved in the project? It might just be their way of working, but it’s not the way I can work.”

Losing the man who guided the club to Serie B could prove to be a big loss for the Sicily natives as they aim to restore their place in Italy's top division. The club have announced that Stefano Di Benedetto will be Baldini's temporary replacement and Leandro Rinaudo will be Castagnini's successor for the time being.

Read More Manchester City Coverage