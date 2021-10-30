“Managers Are Responsible for EVERYTHING” - Pep Guardiola Reveals Harsh Truth for Football Managers

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has talked about the pressure faced by top-flight coaches in management after Ronald Koeman was sacked by Barcelona this week.

The City boss recently spoke about the level of expectation on a manager after Newcastle confirmed their decision to part ways with Steve Bruce last week.

Guardiola, who joined City at the beginning of the 2016/17 campaign, mentioned that managers are 'incredibly criticised - more than the worst in society', as he heaped praise on Bruce despite the decision taken against him.

During his reign as City boss, the 50-year-old has often come under scrutiny for his side's setbacks in the Champions League, with the Premier League champions yet to taste glory on the European front despite having arguably the strongest squad across Europe.

Ahead of City's league match against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Guardiola was asked about his thoughts on whether it is fair that a manager's position at a club depends on results more than anything.

The Catalan said: "If you want to change it, you have to dedicate another business, don't be a manager. It's been like this for centuries and it won't change. Society wants one guy responsible for good and especially bad things.

"Football always has people involved depends on many things for many reasons a manager cannot control. Sport is many people, not individual sport. The results and success and good things depends on many factors.

"But in society, when politicians go wrong, who is responsible? In world football, it's the managers who are responsible for everything. (It) should be different maybe, but it's not going to change.

"We have to accept it. (If you) want to change it, take another job and go to university and make another business. It's part of the society, simple as that. No secrets.

"When I took over that team (City), I knew from day one I would stay longer if I get results not because I am better or worse, just the results. If I want to survive six seasons here it's because we get the results, otherwise another manager would be sitting here now. No secrets. You have to do it, otherwise you will be sacked."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra