Manchester City's home kit for the upcoming 2020/21 season has been leaked online, revealing the design for the new shirt.

Twitter account @Footy_Headlines, who have a strong track record when it comes to accurately leaking football kit designs, have posted images of the reported new kit on their Twitter page.

The kit, which features a white mosaic pattern on City's traditional sky blue, is sure to prove controversial among fans, and initial reaction on social media has already been mixed.

The kit also has a white collar and, breaking the recent trend with City home kits, uses the same pattern on the sleeves and the main shirt.

City's 2020/21 kits will be designed and distributed by Puma, who recently took over the task from Nike.

