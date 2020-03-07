City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Leaked: Manchester City 2020/21 home kit revealed - unique concept used

Nathan Allen

Manchester City's home kit for the upcoming 2020/21 season has been leaked online, revealing the design for the new shirt. 

Twitter account @Footy_Headlines, who have a strong track record when it comes to accurately leaking football kit designs, have posted images of the reported new kit on their Twitter page. 

ESgfq3FX0AYPjn2
https://twitter.com/Footy_Headlines

The kit, which features a white mosaic pattern on City's traditional sky blue, is sure to prove controversial among fans, and initial reaction on social media has already been mixed. 

The kit also has a white collar and, breaking the recent trend with City home kits, uses the same pattern on the sleeves and the main shirt. 

ESgfq3EXkAApsz0
https://twitter.com/Footy_Headlines

City's 2020/21 kits will be designed and distributed by Puma, who recently took over the task from Nike. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pep Guardiola 'infatuated' with breakthrough star - Barcelona, Man United and Real Madrid also interested

The star of Chelsea's FA Cup defeat of Liverpool, teenage midfielder Billy Gilmour, is said to be a target for Man City, in addition to Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

markgough96

Man City 'remain interested' in Serie A central defender - CEO to raise an 'insurmountable wall'

According to reports, Manchester City still have a strong interest in Milan Skriniar; but Inter Milan's CEO has provided a stumbling block.

Nathan Allen

Potential successor to Pep Guardiola at Man City revealed by Spanish journalist

The man to replace Pep Guardiola is always going to in the spotlight more than anyone previously. But, Guillem Balague thinks an Argentinian is on City's list...

Nathan Allen

Manchester City defender set to discover his future - new contract discussed

City's out-of-form defender John Stones will soon discover where he fits into the club's long-term plans, with talks of a contract extension scheduled.

markgough96

"He's ready to play on the biggest stages" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Man United)

Pep Guardiola addresses all the big questions ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon - a game that possibly counts towards more for City's opponents.

Harry Winters

Kevin De Bruyne fitness stance revealed ahead of Manchester derby

Following a shoulder problem sustained in last weekend's Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa, Kevin de Bruyne has suggested that featuring in the Manchester derby is not an impossibility, according to the Mirror.

Nathan Allen

Man City star to consider remaining at club despite strong interest from Bayern Munich

Manchester City winger Leroy Sané has not yet decided on his next move; with staying at the club now a real possibility.

Nathan Allen

Manchester City make request to English Football League in aftermath of Carabao Cup Final

Man City have ordered extra Carabao Cup medals in the wake of their third consecutive title.

markgough96

Key Manchester City player could miss Sunday's showdown with Man United reveals Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne could be set for a spell on the sidelines, after suffering a knock in the Carabao Cup Final against Aston Villa.

markgough96

Official - TWO Manchester City Premier League games to be postponed after FA Cup victory over Sheffield Wednesday

Due to progression in other competitions, two Premier League fixtures have had to be postponed.

markgough96