Manchester City Aiming to Secure New Contracts for Midfield Duo - Two Other Stars Also Engaged in Contractual Plans

Manchester City are aiming to secure new contracts for two of the club's midfield stars, as the club looks to secure strong playing personnel for the years to come, according to a new report.

The latest revelations concerning the club's plans to extend players' contracts comes just days after a flurry of new deals were confirmed by Manchester City, prior to the FA Cup fourth round success on Saturday afternoon.

Joao Cancelo was the first player of the week to have a new long-term deal confirmed, quickly followed by three of the club's most promising youngsters: James McAtee, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, and Oscar Bobb.

However, there is firm understanding that Manchester City's long-term plans in terms of contract agreements will not stop there, with a number of first-team stars being eyed for improved deals.

According to the information of Simon Mullock at the Mirror, Manchester City also want to tie-up Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan to longer deals at the Etihad Stadium, in a strong push for a committed playing squad for the future.

The Mirror also reiterate information that has been provided in previous weeks, by reporting that Bernardo Silva is being targeted for a new deal - despite his current contract expiring in 2025, while Phil Foden has also been in talks about new terms.

However, while the securing of long-term, high-quality players will obviously come as a boost to Manchester City fans, the future of Pep Guardiola continues to loom over the minds of many.

Despite that, a new report has indicated that there is now a feeling within the Manchester City dressing room that Pep Guardiola will extend his Etihad deal once again, beyond the summer of 2023.

Ensuring that Pep Guardiola remains at the club for the long-term may also come as a boost to Manchester City's hopes of signing their priority transfer targets this summer, with a number of left-backs sitting on a shortlist headed by Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

