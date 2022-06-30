Skip to main content
Manchester City and Algeria Winger Riyad Mahrez Nominated For African Player Of The Year

Manchester city star Riyad Mahrez has been nominated for the African player of the year award by the Confederation of African Football. The nomination follows a successful season for the 31-year-old, who scored 11 goals and provided a further five assists in the Premier League as City went on to win the title. 

Mahrez is one of many players nominated for the award. Other nominees include Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Chelsea's Edouard Mendy and PSG's Achraf Hakimi.   

Mahrez title celeb 1

Should Mahrez be bestowed the award, it wouldn't be his first time receiving the honour. The winger was previously crowned Africa's best player in 2016, after Leicester's remarkable title winning campaign. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The nomination follows reports that the Algerian star is likely to stay at City and extend his contract. The 31-year-old is heading into the final year of his deal, however he is expected to sign a short-term extension. 

City's decision to keep the winger at the club speaks volumes to his abilities. It appears the decision has been made to keep Mahrez at the club over Raheem Sterling, who is also into the last year of his deal and is widely expected to join Chelsea. 

Despite last seasons successes, it may be a challenge for Mahrez to claim the award this year. Mohammed Salah was arguably the best player in the world for the first half of last season and Sadio Mane's output was as consistent as ever, whilst also winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal- so Mahrez may have his work cut out for him. 

