Manchester City and Greater Manchester Police Issue Statements After Reported Assault in Premier League Finale

Manchester City and GMP have both issued statements following Steven Gerrard's claims that Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was 'attacked' at full-time at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side secured their fourth Premier League title in five years as two goals from Ilkay Gundogan and a sublime strike from Rodri secured a scintillating late comeback at the Etihad Stadium

Steven Gerrard looked set to have helped his former club Liverpool to their 20th  league title as goals from Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho handed Aston Villa a shock two-goal lead heading into the final 15 minutes. 

However, a trip of inspired substitutions from Guardiola triggered an almighty turnaround, with Manchester City scoring thrice in the space of five minutes to clinch their sixth league title and another magic final day comeback to win the Premier League. 

Sunday's stunning comeback was however slightly overshadowed by events at the full-time whistle, with claims from Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard that his goalkeeper Robin Olsen was attacked when City supporters fled onto the pitch in celebration following the full-time whistle. 

The Swedish goalkeeper, who was making his Aston Villa senior debut against the Premier League champions, was pictured to be holding his head whilst being escorted off the pitch by stewards as fans raced onto the pitch in elation.

The past week has been marred by pitch invasions across the country, notably at Goodison Park and the English Football League play-offs - with one supporter jailed for head-butting Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp. 

Following reports that Robin Olsen was assaulted at full-time on Sunday, Manchester City swiftly issued a statement pledging to hand those found guilty indefinite bans.   

A statement from the club read: "Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch.

"The club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban."

Greater Manchester Police also issued a statement on Monday, stating: "Enquiries into the reported assault of a player on the pitch after the final whistle are ongoing with officers working in partnership with both football clubs."

Simon Stone of BBC further reported this week the Football Association (FA) are planning to investigate post-match events at the Etihad Stadium.  

It has subsequently been reported by the BBC that two men - a 28-year-old from Knowsley and a 37-year-old from Salford - have been charged for throwing a pyrotechnic and going onto the pitch respectively - and have both been bailed out of court appearances.

