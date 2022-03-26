Skip to main content

Manchester City and Liverpool Fans to Receive 100 Return Bus Services from the FA for Cup Semi-Final

It has been revealed that amid the travel issues surrounding the FA Cup semi-final, the FA have taken the initiative of securing 100 return bus services from the Etihad Stadium and Anfield.

With trains set to be cancelled into London Euston from April 15 to April 18, Manchester City and Liverpool fans have been up in arms as travel complications have impeded their chances of making the trip to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final.

The Daily Mail had disclosed that Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s sides had even ‘held discussions’ with the FA about shifting the venue of the semi-final, but it is likely to still be played at the stadium in north-west London.

In a recent statement released by the chair of the Football Supporters’ Association, it was pointed out how measures should have been taken beforehand by the FA to ease such travel issues as at least one team from the north-west of England has reached the semi-final of the competition since 2011.

It seems as if English football’s premier governing body have taken the legitimate concerns into account as they are set to make reparations for their initial lack of foresight.

As per the latest information, the FA will charter 100 return bus services for the contest between Manchester City and Liverpool from the Etihad Stadium and Anfield.

This news comes after it was revealed that City had decided to take the onus of subsiding travel to ‘The Home of Football’ by securing 50 coaches that would take fans to and from Wembley - with the total cost estimated to be around £35,000.

Despite the uncertainty around the titanic clash, the FA’s latest measure appeases both sets of supporters’ concerns regarding travel to a certain extent. 

