Man City And Newcastle Considering Legal Action Over Controversial New Premier League Spending Rules

Manchester City and Newcastle could take legal action following the imposition of new rules that will need all sponsorship deals to be submitted to the Premier League in order to be approved, according to a new report.

The Premier League gave the green light to limit spending power by restricting related-party sponsorships on Tuesday, which will require deals made by all 20 sides in England's top-flight to represent fair market value.

A Saudi Arabia-led takeover worth just over £300 million was confirmed by Newcastle in October, which brought an end to a 18 month-deadlock following an initial agreement with the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Following a 18 month deadlock, the Premier League confirmed that they were satisfied with proof that the Saudi state will not have control of the Tyneside club, who are in 19th position in the league table ahead of a trip to face Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday night.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Newcastle and Manchester City could pursue legal action over controversial rules that restrict related-party sponsorships in the Premier League.

It has been stated that both sides consider the rules, which have come into place as a response to the takeover at St. James' Park in October, to be 'anti-competitive' and open to conflicts of interest.

While a temporary ban on new related-party deals introduced in October has now been lifted, board officials representing all 20 clubs in the Premier League will need to submit all new sponsorship deals to the Premier League to be approved, voted for by 18 clubs in England's top flight.

Moreover, an independent body will be assigned to judge whether a commercial deal represents fair market value or not - with granted access to other deals to dictate if it is unusually high.

