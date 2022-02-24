Manchester City and Pep Guardiola Handed Double Fitness Boost Ahead of Premier League Clash Against Everton

Manchester City attacking pair Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus both returned to full training on Thursday after having missed the past few weeks with injury, it has been confirmed.

Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus have both been out of contention for the Premier League since the return of football following the recent two-week winter break, as Manchester City have lost their footing slightly in the title race.

While Jesus has not featured for Manchester City since their 1-1 draw away at Southampton in January, Grealish suffered a shin injury in training leading up to the league leaders' 4-0 triumph over Norwich at Carrow Road at the start of the month.

It was reported previously that Jesus was expected to return to training at some point this week, though Manchester City Pep Guardiola was unsure about when Grealish would be able to prove his fitness to be involved in his side's upcoming games.

However, it has been confirmed that both Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish trained with the rest of the Manchester City squad on Thursday, which could put them in contention to be involved in some capacity against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Manchester City's 15-game unbeaten run in the Premier League came to end at the weekend, as Tottenham pulled off a major upset to blow the title race wide open after a late Harry Kane winner at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola and his side will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing result on Saturday this weekend, with crucial ties against Peterborough in the FA Cup and a derby clash with Manchester United on the horizon.

