Manchester City and Pep Guardiola Handed Major Fitness Boost Ahead of Burnley Trip

John Stones took part in full first-team training with the Manchester City squad on Thursday ahead of their Premier League tie against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Stones had originally been named in England's lineup against Switzerland at Wembley at the weekend but withdrew from the selection due to an injury sustained in the pre-match warmup.

England boss Gareth Southgate confirmed following his side's 2-1 victory that the 27-year-old had returned to the Etihad Stadium as a precaution though the full extent of the concern is yet to be revealed.

IMAGO / Action Plus An official statement from the England National Team on Monday evening read: “John Stones has left the England camp and returned to Manchester City. IMAGO / PA Images "Having withdrawn from the starting line-up ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 victory against Switzerland at Wembley, the defender has continued to be assessed. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire "After today’s session at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground, it was decided that Stones would play no part against Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) on Tuesday and has returned to his club as a precaution."

Pep Guardiola's men face a tricky test against Burnley in their opening round of fixtures since the international break, with second-placed Liverpool facing Watford at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues recovered from successive goalless draws against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League Round of 16 second-leg and Crystal Palace in the Premier League with a much-needed 4-1 victory over Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final in their most recent outing.

In an encouraging update for the Blues ahead of a crucial period that will see them face Liverpool and Atletico Madrid twice a piece in the next three weeks, it has been confirmed that John Stones trained with the rest of the Manchester City squad on Thursday afternoon.

This could put the former Everton man in contention for his side's meeting with Sean Dyche's men on Saturday, with Ruben Dias yet to cover fully from a hamstring injury.

Stones has made 20 appearances across all competitions since the start of the campaign but has often been overlooked for Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias in central defence despite having a successful 2020/21 campaign before helping England reach the European Championship final last summer.

