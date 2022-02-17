Manchester City and Pep Guardiola Handed Major Jack Grealish Fitness Boost Ahead of Tottenham Clash

Jack Grealish remains hopeful of being named amongst the substitutes for Manchester City's weekend clash with Tottenham, with Pep Guardiola set to make a decision on the England star on Friday, according to a new report.

The England international has not featured for the Premier League in their recent wins over Norwich City in the Premier League last weekend and Sporting Lisbon in the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday evening.

Grealish, who joined Pep Guardiola's side for a record-breaking £100 million from Aston Villa last summer, suffered a shin injury in training ahead of Manchester City's 4-0 thumping of Norwich City on Saturday.

Guardiola revealed ahead of his side's trip to Portugal in midweek that though the 26-year-old was better, he would miss his side's opening contest with Sporting - raising questions over Grealish's availability against Tottenham on Saturday.

According to the latest information of James Nursey of The Mirror, Grealish is hopeful that his shin injury is nothing too concerning and could hence return to the Manchester City bench against Antonio Conte's side in the Premier League at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola will reportedly assess the England international's fitness and make a decision over his involvement against Tottenham on Friday, as the Premier League leaders look to strengthen their hold on the title race with a win over the north Londoners at the Etihad Stadium.

Since his British-record switch from Aston Villa last summer, Grealish has registered three goals and three assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues, which has seen him come under criticism - owing largely to the mega fee paid by the reigning top-flight champions for his signature.

