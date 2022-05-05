Manchester City and Pep Guardiola Handed Worrying Injury Blow to Key Defensive Duo in Real Madrid Loss

Kyle Walker was hauled off in the second half of normal time and Aymeric Laporte seemed to be struggling towards the end of extra time in Manchester City's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday.

It was a night to forget for Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu as Pep Guardiola's men threw away a two-goal lead an aggregate in the final minutes, with Rodrygo scoring twice for Los Blancos to send the tie to extra time, where Karim Benzema's penalty send his side to the Champions League final.

The hosts were given a massive boost ahead of kick-off in Madrid on Wednesday evening, as Kyle Walker was named in the starting XI days after his return to full first-team training, though John Stones was deemed unfit for the clash due to a thigh issue.

With a 4-3 aggregate advantage from their enthralling win at the Etihad Stadium last week, City made a slow start to proceedings at the home of the 13-time Champions League winners and despite entering the interval level pegging, Guardiola's men could have conceded at least a few times in the first-half.

IMAGO / Alterphotos After seeing Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. come close to making the tie level on aggregate in the opening half, City made a positive start to the second 45 minutes and controlled the flow of play for large periods before eventually taking the lead through Riyad Mahrez after 73 minutes. However, despite his truly valiant efforts in containing Vinicius Jr. on the right side of defence, Kyle Walker appeared to have aggravated what seemed to be nasty ankle injury the right-back sustained in the quarter-final against Atletico Madrid in the second-half on Wednesday. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images After attempting to carry on and steering his side through to what would have been a second Champions League final in a row, Walker simply could not carry on and was hauled off for the ever-reliable Oleksandr Zinchenko shortly prior to Mahrez's opener. The tie went on to extra time after Real Madrid came back from the dead yet again in this season's competition and even came close to winning in stoppage time at the end of the normal time, with Ederson preventing Rodrygo from completing his hat-trick with a crucial save. IMAGO / NurPhoto With Kevin De Bruyne no longer on the pitch, the Premier League champions relied on the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish to conjure something up top whilst defending for their lives against a spirited and rejuvenated Real Madrid side. The hosts were awarded a penalty in the opening half of extra time when Ruben Dias brought down Karim Benzema, who kept his cool and slotted the ball in the far corner to send his side through to the Champions League final after having trailed 5-3 on aggregate with minutes of normal time left.

City's misery was further compounded when Aymeric Laporte appeared to be struggling with cramp on the brink of 120 minutes, as it remains to be seen whether the Spain international's fitness is a concern for the Blues, who face Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

A further update on Kyle Walker is yet to be provided, though it can be understood the 31-year-old defender would have been gutted after his side gave away their lead on the cusp of a win after the right-back's exemplary defensive display until he was forced off.

