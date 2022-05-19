Manchester City and Pep Guardiola Honest Verdict on Jack Grealish's Debut Season Revealed Following £100M Transfer

Jack Grealish's performances and attitude on and off the pitch have delighted Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his staff at the Etihad Stadium, according to a new report.

There has been plenty of discussion about Jack Grealish's time at Manchester City since the Premier League champions broke their transfer record and signed the England international for £100 million from Aston Villa last summer.

Despite making an impressive start to life at the Etihad Stadium with debut strikes at the Etihad Stadium and Champions League, the 26-year-old has bagged just six goals and four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions ahead of a title decider against his former club on Sunday.

Whilst being in and out of a side that boasts arguably one of the fiercest attacks in world football, the Birmingham-born star has taken time to adjust to Pep Guardiola's demands and style of play - a recurring theme amongst the Catalan's signings at the Etihad Stadium since 2016.

IMAGO / Sportimage And while many have criticised Grealish for his attacking numbers given the transfer fee paid by City to secure his signature, a new report has claimed Guardiola and the rest of his staff at the Etihad Stadium have been more than pleased with the club's record signing. IMAGO / NurPhoto According to the latest information of Paul Hirst and Pol Ballus of The Times, Manchester City staff have no complaints with the former Aston Villa skipper and believe Grealish will be a key player for the club in the years to come. IMAGO / Pressinphoto It has been revealed Grealish's ability on the ball and the fact the attacker rarely gives up possession is admired by Guardiola, whose style of play is heavily built around players keeping hold of the ball to prevent the opposition of the opportunity to counter.

Whilst he takes some time to get to speed in training, Guardiola and his staff like the way Grealish trains, as they often are with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden.

Interestingly, it has been mentioned that the coaching staff were impressed by Grealish knowing he had to prove his worth and earn the respect of the dressing room following his arrival to the Etihad Stadium last summer despite coming in for a club record sum.

The Aston Villa academy graduate is in contention to keep his place in the lineup when Manchester City hold the west Midlands outfit at the Etihad Stadium in a title decider on Sunday, after Grealish starred and scored in his side's 2-2 draw away at West Ham last week.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube