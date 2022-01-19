Manchester City and Pep Guardiola Receive Significant Defensive Fitness Boost Ahead of Premier League Clash With Southampton

Pep Guardiola has received a significant boost to his available defensive personnel ahead of the upcoming Premier League clash with Southampton this weekend.

The current league leaders will be looking to further strengthen their grip on retaining the Premier League crown this weekend, as they travel south to take on a threatening Southampton side at St Mary's.

The match represents another opportunity for Pep Guardiola's squad to further extend their lead over title rivals Chelsea, who fell to a disappointing 1-1 draw with Brighton - allowing City the chance to extend their lead to 15 points over the London club.

Ahead of the trip to the south coast, Pep Guardiola has received a boost to his available defensive personnel for the game - further indicating that the club appear to be at the end of their Covid-19 crisis.

On Wednesday afternoon, Nathan Ake returned to full first-team training with the rest of his Manchester City teammates, after being 'short of full fitness' for the victory against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

There was an understanding in various quarters that the Dutchman had in fact tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the fixture, but there was no official confirmation of such claim on grounds of medical confidentiality.

Ake provides Pep Guardiola with another option for the left-back position, acting as an alternative to the likes of Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr ZInchenko for the position, and offering a more defensive-minded solution in that area of the pitch.

Following the clash with Southampton, Manchester City will enter a significant break from on-field action, but are set to remain at the City Football Academy for training, while players may be handed time off as a reward for their success during a hectic winter schedule.

24 players spotted in public Manchester City training photos from Tuesday 18th and Wednesday 19th January:

Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson

Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Finley Burns, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, CJ Egan-Riley

Fernandinho, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, James McAtee

Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Kayky, Liam Delap, Gabriel Jesus

