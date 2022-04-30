Skip to main content

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola's Future Plans Depends on Champions League Success

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola's summer plans are dependent on their success in the Champions League this season.

One of the finest iterations of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City may have been stumbled upon by accident. 

Last summer, City's all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Agüero parted ways with the club after over a decade of service. The hunt for his direct replacement has been ongoing ever since.

During that time, the Catalan coach has been forced to operate without the presence of a recognised striker - with huge success. 

Agüero's injuries last season began the switch; with City going on to win their third Premier League title in four seasons, their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup, and reach a club-first Champions League final.

The freedom of the false nine operators has maybe allowed more freedom for the attacking midfielders to work their magic in the pockets - but that can not go on forever.

In his weekly newsletter, Miguel Delaney from the Independent has claimed City's future plans depend on whether they win the Champions League this season.

The Blues take a one-goal advantage to the Santiago Bernabeu in their two-legged semi-final against Real Madrid, with Liverpool or Villarreal awaiting in the final if they can progress past the Spanish giants.

Delaney says they already plan to finally bring a forward to the Etihad Stadium - namely Erling Haaland, but other business rests on their success in Europe's elite competition.

If they pick up the trophy in Paris, Guardiola will see it as an 'appropriate closure of an era and seek to more quickly move to the next cycle'.

Despite a year left on his current contract, the phrasing of the report could suggest one of two things.

Either Guardiola himself sees winning the Champions League as a job done in Manchester after six seasons in charge, or the 'next cycle' refers to a number of changes to the playing squad.

Four City players have contracts that expire in 2023, with Gabriel Jesus the latest to be linked with a fresh start away from the Etihad Stadium.

