Manchester City and Raheem Sterling Views on Contract Situation Revealed - Date for New Talks Planned

Manchester City and Raheem Sterling are 'relaxed' about the situation surrounding his contract, with further talks planned at the end of the current season.

After picking up December's Premier League Player of the Month, Raheem Sterling reminded the world of football just what he is capable of producing. 

Coming into the season off the back of a string of stunning Euro 2020 performances with England, the 27-year-old had a battle on his hands to retain his spot in the Manchester City starting XI.

Despite some struggles in front of goal in the first few months of the campaign, Sterling has begun to look back to his old self - scoring five Premier League goals in the month of December alone. 

There is one big question that still surrounds the England international, however - will he sign a new Manchester City contract.

Sterling has just under 18 months left on a £300,000 per week deal and negotiations thus far over an extension have moved slowly.

However, according to James Ducker at the Telegraph, Manchester City are expected to open contract talks with Raheem Sterling before the end of the season.

Ducker adds the club and Sterling are both fairly 'relaxed' about the situation. For now, the player is keeping his head down and focusing on maintaining his form.

Back in October, the forward refused to rule out a move away from the Etihad Stadium if he did not become a regular starter again.

However, through a combination of talent and Sterling's incredible desire to improve his football, he is once again one of the first names on the teamsheet.

