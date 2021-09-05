Man City and USA International Zack Steffen Set For Clarity Over Long-Term Future With Premier League Club

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen is expected to sign a fresh four-year deal at the club, according to the latest emerging reports.

The 26-year-old, who has two years left on his current contract at the Etihad Stadium, has proved to be a reliable backup to Ederson, who recently agreed a five-contract extension with the Premier League champions.

Since returning from a season-long loan at Fortuna Düsseldorf in 2020, Steffen has put in a series of impressive displays for Manchester City, including an eye-catching performance in the club's narrow 1-0 defeat against Leicester in the Community Shield this season.

The USMNT international amassed 12 outings across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side last term, and will prove to be a key asset this season as the Catalan boss is likely to field the Coatesville-born star in goal in their FA Cup and Carabao Cup runs.

As exclusively reported by The Daily Star this week, Zack Steffen is currently in talks over an improved four-year deal in the east side of Manchester, and is expected to commit his future to the Champions League finalists.

It has further been mentioned that Guardiola is a big fan of the American, who was signed from Columbus Crew for £7 million in 2019, and made his debut for Manchester City in their 2-1 victory over Bournemouth in the FA Cup last year.

Despite securing the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer, Manchester City have also tied up the likes of John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Rúben Dias to long-term contracts, which shows the club's desire to keep hold of some of their most valuable assets for the years to come.

Manchester City are looking to compete on all fronts again this season, as they aim to retain the Premier League title and go one step further in the Champions League after suffering a narrow final defeat at the hands of Chelsea in May.

The Sky Blues are also planning to secure the future(s) of Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling, who had 52 direct goal contributions amongst themselves over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Though they have failed to land a centre-forward to replace Sergio Agüero, Manchester City will have their sights set on beating the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool to claim their sixth league title at the end of the season.

