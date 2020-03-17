Angeliño opens up on his Manchester City future

A week on from an impressive performance to knock Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham out of the Champions League, Manchester City loanee Angeliño has opened up in an interview with La Voz De Galicia on his loan move to RB Leipzig, and his future at City.

Pep Guardiola brought Angeliño back to the Etihad in the summer after they triggered a buy-back clause in his PSV Contract. The Blues were seemingly planning to use the Spaniard as defensive cover, given the injury problems of Benjamin Mendy in the previous campaigns.

Angeliño first joined City in 2013 and made his first team debut in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa in 2016. He had several loan spells in Spain with Girona and Real Mallorca, before first moving to the Netherlands to play for NAC Breda and then moving onto PSV.

This season, Angeliño started 10 times for City and featured in a total of 12 games. He had a good run over the winter months, making eight appearances between November and the start of January.

In his first interview since leaving City for the second time in his career, he spoke about his hope of still one day making it at City by saying: “I went to Manchester when I was 16, and I got the thorn in my head from not settling down. But I’m still a Citizen and I don’t give up getting a place there.”

He was later asked about what City boss Pep Guardiola had to say to him about his proposed move to RB Leipzig: “Yes. He said he was going to be delighted, that it was the perfect setting to see me again.”

Angeliño has settled into life at his new club extremely well and has played five times so far in the Bundeslig. Leipzig sit third in the league, one point off second place Dortmund and five points from leaders Bayern Munich; and are understood to have an option to purchase Angeliño for £25 million in the summer.

