Manchester City announce a redesigned concourse area in the South Stand of The Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have announced a redesigned concourse area in the South Stand of the Etihad Stadium to enhance the matchday experience for fans coming to watch the reigning Premier League Champions.

Over the summer the club have been putting together various plans to make the match that much better for supporters and now they have unveiled the changes that they have made in time for their first home game of the season against newly-promoted Bournemouth.

The new concourse area will have several different seating and standing areas whilst having multiple screens to give fans the better views of the match and the full matchday experience.

As well as this there is now a DJ booth that will play out music and set lists selected by fans, which will all form part of the matchday build-up before Pep Guardiola's squad give the fans their own entertainment during the 90 minutes.

The concourse area will also have upgraded food and drink stalls which will be quicker service for fans before the game and at half-time.

The Etihad has been the home of Manchester City since 2003 IMAGO / PA IMAGES

There will also be the option of using new self-service vending machines which will help fans even more with supporters even allowed to stay after full-time to extend their time at the ground.

The East Stand of the ground has also a little revamp as there has been a new bar launched in level 2 to again further improve the time everyone has at ground following the Champions of England.

