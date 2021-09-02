Man City Announce August Player of the Month Nominees

Manchester City have confirmed their three nominees for the club's August Player of the Month award: Gabriel Jesus, Aymeric Laporte and Ferran Torres.

The Premier League champions recovered from a drab start to the 2021/22 campaign with successive 5-0 thrashings of Norwich City and Arsenal prior to the international break.

Gabriel Jesus, who started on both of those occasions, has been handed a new lease of life at Manchester City on the right side of attack, as he contributed one goal and three assists while operating in a wide role.

The 24-year-old has made a very bright start to the campaign after being linked with an exit this summer - owing largely to his work rate and performances in his newfound role in the frontline.

You can vote Gabriel Jesus as your August Player of the Month here.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

READ MORE: Every single transfer at Manchester City during summer 2021

READ MORE: Manchester City plan three more statues at the Etihad Stadium

Aymeric Laporte, who enjoyed a stellar European Championship campaign with Spain earlier in the summer, played the full 90 minutes in all three Premier League outings so far, keeping two clean sheets and scoring against Norwich.

The 27-year-old has impressed Pep Guardiola with his consistency in recent weeks, and after a season where the former Athletic Bilbao star wasn't the first-choice pick at the heart of defence, Aymeric Laporte is now brimming with confidence after a series of solid showings for Manchester City.

You can vote Aymeric Laporte as your August Player of the Month here.

Ferran Torres, who was also pivotal for Spain during the summer, has picked up exactly where he left off last season by catching the eye with some imperious displays down the middle for Manchester City in the absence of a recognised striker.

READ MORE: Rodri makes bold prediction following Man City's failed striker pursuit

READ MORE: Ruben Dias set to double wages following City contract extension

The 21-year-old has scored twice and set up another so far this season, as many have lauded the young forward's movement and ability to play as a number nine despite primarily being a winger.

You can vote Ferran Torres as your August Player of the Month here.

Pep Guardiola has praised his side's response to consecutive 1-0 defeats at the hands of Leicester City and Tottenham in the Community Shield and Premier League at the start of the season.

Sitting in seventh place in the Premier League table, the Sky Blues are yet to recall the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden in attack, while John Stones is edging closer to full fitness.

You can vote for your Etihad Player of the Month here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra