Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    Manchester City Announce December Player of the Month Award Nominees

    Manchester City have announced the three nominees for their Player of the Month award for December 2021, following another stellar month on the field for the club.

    Pep Guardiola's side endured a remarkable month once more, winning all of their seven games in the Premier League in an action-packed month in the English top-flight.

    Manchester City's only blot on the record was the 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig, on matchday six of the Champions League group stage - but with progression to the knock-out stages already secured, the game and result was meaningless to many.

    On Wednesday afternoon, Manchester City have announced the three nominees for the club's in-house Player of the Month award for December, with Bernardo Silva being ruled out of winning the prize for the first time since August.

    Manchester City's December Player of the Month Nominees:

    • Kevin De Bruyne
    • Riyad Mahrez
    • Raheem Sterling

    Read More

    Kevin De Bruyne registered a total of three goals and one assist across seven appearance, missing just one game - the victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League - due to an absence through Covid-19.

    Riyad Mahrez featured in one game less than the Belgian midfielder, but scored an impressive four goals, complimented by a further three assists, completing a remarkable month on a personal note for the Algerian before heading off on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

    Raheem Sterling firmly announced his comeback to form this season with a hugely impressive December, scoring a total of five goals and adding a further assist to his name across the month.

    You can vote for your Manchester City Player of the Month for December here.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008576673h
    News

    Manchester City Announce December Player of the Month Award Nominees

    1 minute ago
    imago0034730069h
    Transfer Rumours

    River Plate Set to Enter ‘Negotiations’ for Manchester City Forward 'in the Coming Days'

    34 minutes ago
    imago1008913688h
    News

    Arsenal Charged By FA Following Man City Incident

    51 minutes ago
    imago1007043158h
    News

    “Nathan Ake is an interesting one..." - Journalist Provides Key Transfer Update on Man City Star

    57 minutes ago
    imago1008851228h
    News

    “We’re Going to See a Downfall So Bad”, “Refuse to Believe We’d Downgrade!” - Some Man City Fans React to Possible Pep Guardiola Replacements

    2 hours ago
    imago1008908198h
    News

    Manchester City 'Keeping Tabs' on Two Premier League Managers as Potential Pep Guardiola Replacements

    3 hours ago
    imago1003096409h
    News

    Benjamin Mendy Switched to Manchester Prison Amid 'Safety Fears'

    3 hours ago
    City players cover 4
    News

    L'Equipe Name 2021 World XI Including Two Man City Stars, Three Chelsea Names, and Representatives from Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich

    3 hours ago