Manchester City Announce December Player of the Month Award Nominees

Manchester City have announced the three nominees for their Player of the Month award for December 2021, following another stellar month on the field for the club.

Pep Guardiola's side endured a remarkable month once more, winning all of their seven games in the Premier League in an action-packed month in the English top-flight.

Manchester City's only blot on the record was the 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig, on matchday six of the Champions League group stage - but with progression to the knock-out stages already secured, the game and result was meaningless to many.

On Wednesday afternoon, Manchester City have announced the three nominees for the club's in-house Player of the Month award for December, with Bernardo Silva being ruled out of winning the prize for the first time since August.

Manchester City's December Player of the Month Nominees:

Kevin De Bruyne

Riyad Mahrez

Raheem Sterling

Kevin De Bruyne registered a total of three goals and one assist across seven appearance, missing just one game - the victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League - due to an absence through Covid-19.

Riyad Mahrez featured in one game less than the Belgian midfielder, but scored an impressive four goals, complimented by a further three assists, completing a remarkable month on a personal note for the Algerian before heading off on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Raheem Sterling firmly announced his comeback to form this season with a hugely impressive December, scoring a total of five goals and adding a further assist to his name across the month.

You can vote for your Manchester City Player of the Month for December here.

