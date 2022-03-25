Skip to main content

Manchester City Announce March Player of the Month Award Nominees

Manchester City have announced the three nominees for the club's Player of the Month award for March 2022 following another impressive month on the field for the Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola's side maintained their place at the top of the Premier League in March despite the recent resurgence shown by Liverpool amid a minor slump in form shown by City since their 3-2 defeat to Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium last month.

The Blues, who are just one point clear of Jurgen Klopp's men ahead of a tricky test away at Burnley on April 2, sealed a stylish derby win over Manchester United before being held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their final fixture prior to the international break.

Whilst keeping their place at the top of the tree in the league, City booked an FA Cup semi-final showdown with Liverpool at Wembley in April after seeing off Peterborough and Southampton in the competition's fifth-round and quarter-final stages.

On the European front, last season's Champions League finalists eased past Sporting Lisbon with a 5-0 aggregate win in the Round of 16 before being handed a tasty draw with Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final.

The club confirmed the three nominees for their in-house Player of the Month award for the month of March on Friday in a month where Guardiola's men advanced on various fronts without suffering defeat in any of their five games across all competitions.

Manchester City's December Player of the Month Nominees:

  • Kevin De Bruyne
  • John Stones
  • Phil Foden
De Bruyne vs Fulham Home

Despite being rested in his side's win over Peterborough in the FA Cup and stalemate with Sporting Lisbon in the second-leg of their Champions League tie, Kevin De Bruyne enjoyed a stellar month where he racked up impressive attacking numbers for the Blues.

The Belgian scored twice in quick succession for City in their 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United before setting up Riyad Mahrez for a well-worked third goal before playing an instrumental role in his side's victory over Southampton in the FA Cup as he delivered from the spot before setting up Phil Foden's goal.

Stones vs Sporting Away

John Stones came on at half-time to replace the injured Ruben Dias at the Weston Homes Stadium in the FA Cup before producing a series of exemplary displays in defence for City, who managed three shutouts and conceded just twice in five games in March.

Foden vs Pet Away

Phil Foden enjoyed arguably his most impactful month since the start of the season as he set up Jack Grealish with a splendid ball to open the scoring against Peterborough in the FA Cup before playing a crucial role in attack in the win over United.

The England international scored an absolute stunner to give City breathing space in the second-half of their victory against Southampton before Riyad Mahrez put the tie to bed with a clever finish for the fourth.

You can vote for your Manchester City Player of the Month for December here.

