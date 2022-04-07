Manchester City Announce Sergio Aguero Return for 93:20 Anniversary and Statue Reveal Date

In an official club statement this week, Manchester City have revealed a series of 'events and activities' to honour Sergio Aguero and the ten-year anniversary of the Argentine's iconic '93:20' moment.

All Manchester City fans remember exactly where they were on that fateful day in 2012, when Sergio Aguero scored a stoppage time goal against Queens Park Rangers to secure the club the Premier League title.

As the ten-year anniversary of that strike creeps ever closer this season, the Etihad club are set to honour the recently departed legend for not only that famous moment, but his contribution to the club as a whole.

The Argentine striker left the reigning Premier League champions at the end of the 2020/21 season, leaving with a club record tally of 260 goals across 390 appearances in a decade-long career with the side.

Many have felt a lack of closure with Sergio Aguero leaving the club during the season in which fans were not allowed inside Premier League stadiums due to Covid-19, and have been looking forward to seeing one of their heroes return for a proper send-off.

IMAGO / Colorsport Manchester City have recently announced that the club is set to hold a series of 'events and activities' in Manchester and across the globe to celebrate the anniversary of the club's most iconic moment. Manchester City say they will host a 'balloted event' at Manchester’s Mayfield Depot with 2,000 fans in attendance to join Sergio Aguero and many of his title-winning teammates from the 2011/12 campaign. IMAGO / News Images According to the club, Manchester City fans will not only have the chance to meet players, but will also have the opportunity take pictures with and ask their heroes questions, as well as enjoy live music to celebrate. IMAGO / PA Images

As part of the celebrations, Sergio Aguero will also be honoured with a statue outside of the Etihad Stadium, where the artwork will join similar editions for former teammates and Manchester City legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva - whose statues were unveiled earlier this season.

As per the released information from the club, more information on how fans can enter the ballot for the celebration event, as well information detailing hospitality packages available for the lunch at the Etihad Stadium, will come in the near future.

