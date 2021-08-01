Sports Illustrated home
Man City Announce Third Pre-Season Clash Ahead of Leicester City Community Shield Tie

Manchester City will host Championship side Blackpool in their final pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening, the club have confirmed.
The Blues are set to host Neil Critchley's side at the club's Academy Stadium, as they round off their preparations for the new campaign against the Tangerines, who suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Burnley earlier this week.

The clash, which will be conducted behind closed doors owing to the recent COVID-19 outbreak at the club's training ground, will kick off at 6 PM on Saturday 3rd August, as the Premier League champions get up to speed ahead of their Community Shield clash against Leicester on 7th August.

Manchester City were originally scheduled to travel to France and face fellow CFG side ES Troyes AC following their 2-0 win over Preston last week, but the game was scrapped owing to quarantine rules for travellers returning to the UK.

However, as reported by Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News, Manchester City are set to face off against the Seasiders ahead of their first competitive fixture of the new season.

The Sky Blues enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 win over Barnsley on Saturday evening, with goals from Riyad Mahrez, Nathan Aké, Samuel Edozie and Ben Knight sealing a second pre-season victory on the spin for the Manchester side.

The clash against the Lancashire outfit could see City boss Pep Guardiola hand minutes to some of the returning players who enjoyed extra time off following their involvement in the European Championships and Copa America.

Furthermore, the match will also serve as Blackpool's last friendly before they get the new campaign underway against Bristol City next week.

