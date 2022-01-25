Manchester City Annual Report Reveals Seven-Figure Sum Invested into European Super League

Manchester City's annual report has revealed a seven-figure sum invested by the football club into the controversial European Super League proposals early in 2021.

The Premier League champions' involvement in the European Super League was a revelation that was met with plenty of anger and frustration from a large part of the club's fanbase.

However, it is worth highlighting that at the time, Manchester City were one of the first teams to back out of the breakaway league, after coming to terms with the fact that the proposals were not in the best interests of fans.

Despite that, and as revealed within the club's recently published annual report for the 2020/21 season, Manchester City did in fact invest a seven-figure sum into the plans for the 'ESL'.

As per Manchester City’s annual financial report for 2020/2021, it is stated that the club were ‘committed’ to investing a sum of £2 million towards the European Super League.

Additionally, it has been mentioned that the net value of the investment ended up being nil, due to the club’s participation in the league being ‘impaired’ as they decided to ultimately pull out of the proposals.

While the £2 million figure does indicate how much of a high-profile project the European Super League was intended to be, it is commendable to see total transparency from the part of Manchester City in terms of revealing finances connected to the plan.

This is certainly a sign of the club being honest in regards to the extent of their involvement, before taking the correct call of understanding the sporting competition at risk in the Super League and their fans’ strong opposition towards the idea.

Ultimately, it is impossible to right the wrongs that every club in question committed at the time, but steps like these indicate how City are fully committed to making sure they have an open and honest relationship with their fanbase.

