Man City Appoint New Coach in Significant Role for Club and City Football Group

Manchester City have appointed a new loans team coach in former Celtic defender Gary Caldwell.

City have invested heavily in their youth set-up across the previous decade and consequently, the reigning champions have sent out many young players out on loan this season.

According to a recent report by the Manchester Evening News, the Premier League champions currently have a staggering 29 players out on loan and in recent years the club’s loanees have been partially overseen by former Manchester City star Joleon Lescott.

However, Lescott recently left his role as a Manchester City loan coach to take up a coaching position with England's Under-21s, and according to fresh reports, Manchester City have appointed a replacement.

As originally reported by Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Manchester City have appointed former Celtic defender Gary Caldwell as a loan team coach.

In a tweet posted this week, Hope stated that he understands “Gary Caldwell is joining Manchester City as loan team coach”. The journalist also noted that “he was recently in charge of NUFC U23s but left after a few weeks in interim role”.

Speaking on his official Twitter account on September 7th, Gary Caldwell stated that he has enjoyed his brief stint with Newcastle United and thanked the club for making him “feel so welcome”.

Caldwell also noted that he is “looking forward” to his next challenge that he will “announce in the next few weeks”.

Owing to the plethora of talent that Manchester City sends out on loan each year, the club needs to be well-equipped with staff able to properly look after those youngsters spending time away from the club and with the appointment of Gary Caldwell, the club look to have done so.

Gary Caldwell has previously managed Wigan Athletic, Chesterfield and Patrick Thistle and consequently, the reigning champions have acquired a young coach with a wealth of experience.

