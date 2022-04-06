Skip to main content

Manchester City ARE A 'Big Club', Insists Manager Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has touched on how Manchester City's tendency to compete for trophies on a consistent basis is precisely why they are, in fact, a 'big club'.

Since Pep Guardiola’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016, Manchester City have made a habit of fighting until the very end for the most prestigious of prizes, season after season.

Winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four Carabao Cups, and reaching one Champions League final during the Catalan manager’s tenure thus far, City have become a force to be reckoned with both domestically, and in Europe.

That trend has continued this term, with City currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table, are set to face Liverpool in the semi-final of the FA Cup, and hold a 1-0 lead over Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

imago1011067400h

Speaking to the press earlier in the week, Pep Guardiola highlighted the importance of winning, as well as City’s tendency to compete for the highest honours.

imago1002617269h (1)

After six seasons, win, win, winning, still we are there, latter stage of the season, still we are there fighting for the title. That is why we are a big club, with a lot of money, I know that," the manager explained.

imago1011069876h

"The players know it. I said many times, you lose, you lose the competition. They train like this. I think our opponents feel it too."

In fact, the only season in which the Sky Blues have failed to win a trophy is during the 51-year old’s debut campaign in Manchester - where City finished 3rd in the Premier League, were knocked out by Arsenal in the FA Cup, and Monaco in the Champions League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Recently, club vice-captain Ilkay Gundogan also rubbished any suggestions around there being an element of ‘fear’ within the City dressing room surrounding their daunting fight for the league title with Liverpool.

Both Pep Guardiola and his players are fully embracing the stakes that come with being at a big club, and that is why City are constantly fighting at the very top - with the next two weeks crucial in that regard.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011091313h
News

Manchester City Hit 'Sticking Points' in Contract Negotiations With Phil Foden - Talks Have Been Ongoing For TWELVE Months

By Harry Winters31 minutes ago
imago1011084655h
News

Manchester City 'Discussing' Transfer Budget For the Summer Window - Key Targets Revealed

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1011090914h
News

"They Might Be the Best Side in the World" - Diego Simeone Heaps Praise on Manchester City After Champions League Clash

By Harry Winters1 hour ago
imago1011067276h
Features/Opinions

Pep Guardiola The Overthinker? - A Week in the City

By Joe Butterfield1 hour ago
imago1011097939h
News

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City are 'Discussing' a Contract Extension With Raheem Sterling

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1010716747h
News

Manchester City 'Really Rate' European Boss as Pep Guardiola Successor in 2023

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011093359h
News

Pep Guardiola Admits Manchester City Have to 'Control Their Emotions' Against Atletico Madrid in the Second Leg

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1011093125h
News

"It's a Big Game!" - Kevin De Bruyne Previews Mammoth Premier League Clash Against Liverpool

By Harry Winters3 hours ago