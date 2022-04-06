Manchester City ARE A 'Big Club', Insists Manager Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has touched on how Manchester City's tendency to compete for trophies on a consistent basis is precisely why they are, in fact, a 'big club'.

Since Pep Guardiola’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016, Manchester City have made a habit of fighting until the very end for the most prestigious of prizes, season after season.

Winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four Carabao Cups, and reaching one Champions League final during the Catalan manager’s tenure thus far, City have become a force to be reckoned with both domestically, and in Europe.

That trend has continued this term, with City currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table, are set to face Liverpool in the semi-final of the FA Cup, and hold a 1-0 lead over Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

IMAGO / PA Images Speaking to the press earlier in the week, Pep Guardiola highlighted the importance of winning, as well as City’s tendency to compete for the highest honours. IMAGO / PA Images “After six seasons, win, win, winning, still we are there, latter stage of the season, still we are there fighting for the title. That is why we are a big club, with a lot of money, I know that," the manager explained.

IMAGO / PA Images "The players know it. I said many times, you lose, you lose the competition. They train like this. I think our opponents feel it too."



In fact, the only season in which the Sky Blues have failed to win a trophy is during the 51-year old’s debut campaign in Manchester - where City finished 3rd in the Premier League, were knocked out by Arsenal in the FA Cup, and Monaco in the Champions League.

Recently, club vice-captain Ilkay Gundogan also rubbished any suggestions around there being an element of ‘fear’ within the City dressing room surrounding their daunting fight for the league title with Liverpool.

Both Pep Guardiola and his players are fully embracing the stakes that come with being at a big club, and that is why City are constantly fighting at the very top - with the next two weeks crucial in that regard.

