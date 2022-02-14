Manchester City Are Much-Better Equipped to Succeed in the Champions League This Season Explains Rodri

Rodri believes Manchester City are better equipped to deal with the pressures of the Champions League this season, following the experience of the final against Chelsea last time around.

Despite Manchester City’s constant struggles in the Champions League over the past few years, the 2020/2021 edition of the competition was one where the club reached uncharted territory.

City reached their first ever final in Europe’s elite competition, beating the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain to stamp their authority on the competition.

While a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at the final hurdle was a bitter one to take, Manchester City will certainly have been proud of their best-ever campaign in the tournament’s history.

As quoted by the official club website on the eve of the last-16 tie against Sporting CP, star defensive midfielder Rodri has spoke about Manchester City’s improvement in the Champions League.

“I think we are a much better side now because we have the experience. We didn’t have the experience in this kind of situation before, most of the players hadn’t played a semi-final or a final in the competition."

Rodri continued, "Now, we have reached those stages and we know the feeling. Football isn’t always about quality. We are all human and when we arrive at those situations, the pressure is high and we must deal with it."

"Now, we have the experience. I think we are more complete as a team”, he explained.

Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan were the only starters against Thomas Tuchel’s side in May of last year to have reached the semi-final and the final of the competition before respectively.

With the rest of the Manchester City side gaining the experience of reaching the last stage of the Champions League, the players will now have the know-how to repeat their feat and go one stage further this season.

