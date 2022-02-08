Manchester City Are NOT Top of the Net Spend List Since 2012, New Study Reveals

A new study has revealed where Manchester City rank among the highest net spenders in the top-five leagues in Europe since 2012, with many fans possibly being surprised by the outcome.

Ever since Manchester City’s rise as a European powerhouse, there have been several critics that have largely attributed their roaring success to merely a case of exorbitant spending.

Despite the counter-argument of the Premier League champions utilising their investment from the Abu Dhabi United Group in fine fashion, scrutiny continues to persist.

However, recent figures from a new study have showcased that the nature of spending from Manchester City is far more balanced than perceived.

As per new information by the CIES Football Observatory, Manchester City rank 2nd in terms of net spend since 2012 amongst clubs operating in the big-five leagues in Europe.

City are said to have spent €1699 million, while earning €715 million through player sales in the last 10 seasons, leading to a negative net spend of €984 million - with rivals Manchester United topping the list.

While the numbers may read as excessive, it is key to provide context.

Firstly, Manchester City are not alone in having a negative net spend, with 46 out of the 98 sides in the list also having spent more than they have earned over the previous decade.

Apart from this, only eight clubs have earned more revenue from sales than Manchester City, which highlights a clear balance in terms of incomings as well as outgoings at the club.

Perhaps most pertinently, it is crucial to understand that Manchester City had to invest heavily over the past 10 campaigns, to catch up to the European elite, which is why the figures read as steeply as they do.

Despite the fact that Manchester City’s heavy investment is undeniable, so is how they remain an example on how to run an elite football club.

