City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

The circumstances which led the postponement of Man City's match against as Arsenal as a 'precautionary measure'

markgough96

The Premier League's decision to postpone Manchester City's Premier League game against Arsenal tonight was prompted by the revelation that an unnamed Arsenal player shook hands with Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis, claims Sky Sports reporter Dharmash Sheth. 

Marinakis, who also owns EFL side Nottingham Forest, disclosed yesterday that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus - the disease that has already wreaked havoc with football fixtures across the continent. 

fbl-gre-matchfixing
(LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

In late February, Marinakis met with several members of the Arsenal playing staff and allegedly shook hands with one player - most likely, his compatriot Sokratis. It is this detail which led the Premier League to postpone City's match with Arsenal as a 'precautionary measure', says Dharmash Sheth. 

Several of Arsenal's squad are said to have self-isolated until Thursday, in line with the official medial guidance. This makes Pep Guardiola's side the first English team, along with Arsenal, to suffer a fixture postponement due to the spread of the coronavirus. 

arsenal-fc-v-olympiacos-fc-uefa-europa-league-round-of-32-second-leg

Unfortunately, it is unlikely to be the last, with it appearing to be only a question of when, rather than if, further fixture cancellations become necessary in England.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City eye two Inter Milan centre-backs - £80 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are most certainly on the hunt for new centre-backs, and it seems two on the list of potential names come from Italian giants Inter Milan.

WillBeaman19

Man City fixture 'unlikely' to be played behind closed doors

Manchester City's Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid is 'unlikely' to be played behind closed doors.

Nathan Allen

Man City star still wants to leave the club - Bayern monitoring injury issue

Recent reports suggest Manchester City winger Leroy Sané still wants to leave the club in the summer; but the interested party, Bayern Munich, are having doubts of their own.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'considering' giving American goalkeeper a chance to earn starting spot

Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen is set to be given a chance to challenge current number one Ederson for the starting spot after Claudio Bravo's departure.

Nathan Allen

"I'm excited to have him back" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Arsenal)

Pep Guardiola faced the media ahead of the rearranged fixture against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Here's the main talking points...

harryasiddall

Brazilian starlet set to travel with Man City first team on pre-season tour

Manchester City recently signed Brazilian youngster Yan Couto from Cortiba, beating Barcelona to his signature. Recent reports suggest what plans the club have for their new acquisition.

Shruti Sadbhav

The City Xtra Podcast | #3 - Derby Day Pain & Going for the Gunners

Jordan and Lewis are back for another episode of the City Xtra Podcast, after an underwhelming performance against our Stretford neighbours.

Freddie Pye

Man City star showed 'no signs of discontent' after being dropped for Real Madrid clash

Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Agüero reportedly showed no signs of discontent after not featuring in the clubs 2-1 win in Madrid.

Nathan Allen

Man United tried to sign Man City star before he joined in the summer

Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo was a target of Manchester United before he joined the blue side of Manchester in the summer transfer window.

Nathan Allen

Huge boost as Man City star 'likely' to be fit to face Arsenal

Manchester City have received a huge boost as the league's leading assister is likely to play on Wednesday.

Nathan Allen