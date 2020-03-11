The circumstances which led the postponement of Man City's match against as Arsenal as a 'precautionary measure'

The Premier League's decision to postpone Manchester City's Premier League game against Arsenal tonight was prompted by the revelation that an unnamed Arsenal player shook hands with Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis, claims Sky Sports reporter Dharmash Sheth.

Marinakis, who also owns EFL side Nottingham Forest, disclosed yesterday that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus - the disease that has already wreaked havoc with football fixtures across the continent.

(LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

In late February, Marinakis met with several members of the Arsenal playing staff and allegedly shook hands with one player - most likely, his compatriot Sokratis. It is this detail which led the Premier League to postpone City's match with Arsenal as a 'precautionary measure', says Dharmash Sheth.

Several of Arsenal's squad are said to have self-isolated until Thursday, in line with the official medial guidance. This makes Pep Guardiola's side the first English team, along with Arsenal, to suffer a fixture postponement due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Unfortunately, it is unlikely to be the last, with it appearing to be only a question of when, rather than if, further fixture cancellations become necessary in England.

