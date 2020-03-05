City Xtra
City Football Group in 'advanced negotiations' for French club investment

DanielBower

City Football Group are holding advanced negotiations with French Ligue 2 side AS Nancy Lorraine regarding a purchase of the club itself, according to l'equipe.

The negotiations are believed to be entering the final stages, as two sources who have been contacted by Get French Football News did not refute the claims. 

fbl-fra-ligue1-nice-nancy
YANN COATSALIOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Sources are also indicating that the deal may have been underway for sometime, with talks starting early last summer.

Should the negotiations prove successful, the current club president Jacques Rousellot would remain in charge for the next two years before presumably handing the reins to a successor appointed by the CFG.

fbl-ind-eng-cfg
(Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

If the deal were to be completed, they'd join New York City, Melbourne City, Yokohama Marinos and more to become a part of the City Football Group. 

