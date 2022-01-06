Skip to main content
Manchester City Assistant Rodolfo Borrell Provides Thoughts on Swindon Town Ahead of FA Cup Third Round Clash

Manchester City assistant Rodolfo Borrell has doubled down on the fact that Swindon Town will prove to be a difficult test for his side in their FA Cup third-round clash on Friday night, with seven first-team players currently isolating due to Covid related reasons.

The Premier League champions will be looking for their second win of the calendar year, as they make the trip south to face Ben Garner's side in the opening fixture of their FA Cup campaign, after a last-gasp win over Arsenal at the weekend.

On Thursday afternoon, Manchester City confirmed that seven first-team players and 14 backroom staff members, including head coach Pep Guardiola and assistant coach Juanma Lillo, had entered isolation due to Covid-19.

However, City will not be requesting for the game to be called off as things stand, though a final decision on the feasibility of the match will be taken once the remaining members of the first-team squad and staff are tested again on Friday - with match preparations ongoing for the time being.

Speaking to the press ahead of the tie, assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell - who will take charge of the Blues in the absence of Guardiola and Lillo, provided his thoughts on the opposition and whether he thinks the game will go ahead.

"We have prepared mentally for the game (against Swindon Town) to happen. We have to prepare and this is what we've done and we'll keep going this way," said the Spaniard on Thursday.

"Tomorrow (Friday) if it's not possible, it's out of our reach to know right now. We are prepared to play the game and have been preparing the whole days and mentally we are ready for it."

Read More

Rodolfo Borrell further stated that his Manchester City players are expecting a tricky test against the League Two side, who are currently sat in fifth place in English football's fourth-highest division.

He added: "It's a team we've been able to watch, including the last game against Northampton they won 5-2. They are a good team, play from the back, quite aggressive. We are ready and we have to be ready for a top challenge like any other team in this competition. We expect a very tough game."

"This is the oldest national competition. It's around 150 years old. There is a lot of history and lesser or smaller teams can beat the big opponents, because it's a competition that creates a great atmosphere and enthusiasm. Everyone are trying to make their town or village or city proud."

Borrell continued, "There is a difference in quality of players, this is obvious, but these are the games where everything gets very close because of the FA Cup. It's something special. It's one of the titles us, as a player and staff, we're more proud to have achieved in the last six years."

"It's important we do well and fight to get to the next stage. I think it'll be a close game like in any other tie in this competition and we have to be prepared."

