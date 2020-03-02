'We should rename this the Claudio Bravo Cup!' - Man City dressing room heaps praise on goalkeeper

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has revealed the euphoric mood in the club's dressing room after the side's Carabao Cup victory on Sunday, with goalkeeper Claudio Bravo winning praise.

'Someone said in the dressing room we should rename this as the Claudio Bravo Cup rather than the Carabao Cup!', asserted the Ukraine defender, who also acquitted himself well at left-back in the final against Aston Villa.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The City players would have been referring above all to Bravo's immense save in the dying stages of the game from an Aston Villa corner. The Chile international had to be alert to tip Bjorn Engels' header onto the post, before claiming a cross to deal with the subsequent attack.

This was the second successful Carabao Cup campaign which Bravo had played a starring role in. City's back-up goalkeeper in the 2017/18 campaign improved his standing with the City faithful, above all for his role in two penalty shoot-outs against Leicester City and Chelsea in the final.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Zinchenko put it simply: 'Claudio did it again. It takes a lot to do that [the save from Engels' header]. Everyone was talking about him in the dressing room'.

With Bravo set to depart City at the end of the season following the expiration of his contract, it was a fitting game to complete his redemption with the club after a poor start to life in England.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra