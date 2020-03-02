City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

'It doesn't get much better than that' - Man City's Wembley hero reflects on Carabao Cup victory

markgough96

Manchester City's homegrown hero Phil Foden has spoken of his delight at starring in his side's 2-1 win over Aston Villa in Sunday's Carabao Cup final at Wembley. 

Speaking to the club's official site, Foden admitted: 'It doesn't get much better than that to be honest. I just couldn't wait to play on the special occasion and I'm over the moon to help the team and get the result. It's unbelievable and we want to keep going and win it again'.  

fbl-eng-lcup-aston-villa-man-city
(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Foden's performance was pivotal to City's victory. The England Under-21 star set up Sergio Agüero's opener and was a constant threat on the right-hand side of the pitch. However, it was his exquisite first-touch and agility in possession that especially caught the eye. 

'I've always dreamed of playing on this stage and it didn't go too bad, which I'm really happy about', reflected the teenage midfielder, before adding 'the feeling of winning a trophy never goes away'. Indeed, this was Foden's ninth trophy of his nascent career, and his third Carabao Cup. 

fbl-eng-lcup-aston-villa-man-city (1)
(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

It's his eight medal in a City shirt, and his performance has prompted calls in the press for Foden, a World Cup winner with England's Under-17s, to be included in Gareth Soutgate's first-team squad for the Euro 2020 tournament. 

If Pep Guardiola is willing to reward Foden with further first-team opportunities before the end of the season, there is a possibility the young star could find himself on the plane for England's campaign in the summer. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'We should rename this the Claudio Bravo Cup!' - Man City dressing room heaps praise on goalkeeper

Manchester City's players heaped praise on veteran keeper Claudio Bravo, after a vital save won the Blues a third consecutive Carabao Cup.

markgough96

Five Things We Learned: Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City (Carabao Cup Final)

Plenty of takeaways from yet another memorable trip to the 'Etihad South' as Manchester City secured a third consecutive League Cup trophy. Here are just five things we learned from the game.

DanielBower

Player Rating: Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City (Carabao Cup Final)

All the player ratings from yet another fantastic afternoon's work at Wembley for Manchester City.

Nathan Allen

Foden STARTS, De Bruyne DROPPED - Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Team News)

The all-important Manchester City team news ahead of the 2020 Carabao Cup final at Wembley - featuring Phil Foden, John Stones and David Silva.

Freddie Pye

Predicted XI: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Carabao Cup Final)

Manchester City are aiming to win their third consecutive Carabao Cup; and here's the XI we think Guardiola will choose at Wembley.

harrywinters16

The Big Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Carabao Cup Final)

The first trophy on offer for the season will be decided at Wembley; when Manchester City and Aston Villa go toe-to-toe in the Carabao Cup final.

markgough96

'I have a contract with City' - Man City forward discusses his future

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus talks that magical night in Madrid as well as his Manchester City future.

markgough96

Raheem Sterling interview with AS condemned as 'crass' and 'ill-timed' by 'senior source' at club

A recent interview with Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has caused quite a fuss with a 'senior source' at the club.

markgough96

"It's a hamstring injury" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (Carabao Cup Final)

Pep Guardiola faced the media ahead of the Carabao Cup final!

harryasiddall

Man arrested after allegedly hacking Pep Guardiola's emails

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after the Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's emails were hacked.

DanielBower