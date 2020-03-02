'It doesn't get much better than that' - Man City's Wembley hero reflects on Carabao Cup victory

Manchester City's homegrown hero Phil Foden has spoken of his delight at starring in his side's 2-1 win over Aston Villa in Sunday's Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Speaking to the club's official site, Foden admitted: 'It doesn't get much better than that to be honest. I just couldn't wait to play on the special occasion and I'm over the moon to help the team and get the result. It's unbelievable and we want to keep going and win it again'.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Foden's performance was pivotal to City's victory. The England Under-21 star set up Sergio Agüero's opener and was a constant threat on the right-hand side of the pitch. However, it was his exquisite first-touch and agility in possession that especially caught the eye.

'I've always dreamed of playing on this stage and it didn't go too bad, which I'm really happy about', reflected the teenage midfielder, before adding 'the feeling of winning a trophy never goes away'. Indeed, this was Foden's ninth trophy of his nascent career, and his third Carabao Cup.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

It's his eight medal in a City shirt, and his performance has prompted calls in the press for Foden, a World Cup winner with England's Under-17s, to be included in Gareth Soutgate's first-team squad for the Euro 2020 tournament.

If Pep Guardiola is willing to reward Foden with further first-team opportunities before the end of the season, there is a possibility the young star could find himself on the plane for England's campaign in the summer.

