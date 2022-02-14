Manchester City Attacking Trio Missing From Training Ahead of Champions League Showdown With Sporting CP

A trio of Manchester City attacking players were seemingly absent from first-team training on Monday morning, ahead of the club's Champions League clash with Sporting CP this week.

Pep Guardiola's side return to Champions League action on Tuesday night, after progressing from their group stage campaign in first position, despite defeats to both Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig away from home.

Up next in the round of 16 of Europe's premier competition is a double-header against Portuguese giants Sporting CP, with the first-leg away from home before returning to Manchester for the second-leg after the Manchester derby next month.

Ahead of the trip to Portugal on Tuesday night, Pep Guardiola has been struck with a trio of selection problems, with three names seemingly missing from first-team training on Monday morning.

Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer, and Gabriel Jesus were all not spotted with Pep Guardiola's first-team squad at the City Football Academy.

Speaking after the 4-0 win against Norwich on Saturday evening, Guardiola said on the injury to Grealish, "I don't know if he will be ready for Tuesday. After Brentford we trained and he was uncomfortable. He was not able to play today, but hopefully in the next days. I hope [it is not serious]. We will see."

Both Palmer and Jesus have been absent since the return of domestic football following an international and winter break, with the Brazilian returning to Manchester with a 'niggle' from international duty.

Manchester City players spotted in first-team training this morning:

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Luke Mbete, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Fernandinho, Romeo Lavia, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee

Forwards: Liam Delap, Samuel Edozie, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Kayky, Phil Foden.



Note: Goalkeeper training was not published live on ManCity.com.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra