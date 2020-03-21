City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Aymeric Laporte provides update on his Manchester City future

Danny Lardner

Aymeric Laporte has expressed that he remains "very happy" to be at Manchester City; despite admitting that their potential Champions League ban would hurt the club.

The defender recently made clear that he is perfectly content in Manchester; in an interview with El Chiringuito TV.

“I am very happy here at Manchester City," he said. "I am enjoying my football here. We are doing great things here. In the last two years, we have won eight trophies." 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Since Laporte joined the club in January 2018, City have won two Premier League titles, two League Cups, an FA Cup trophy, and won the Community Shield twice.

Laporte did go on to mention that the Champions League ban, handed to City in late February, is a concern: "Obviously it would hurt us a lot if we aren't in the Champions League next season."

Image placeholder title
(DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

City have yet to play their second leg tie against Real Madrid in this year's competition and, the 25-year-old stressed that every player is following their training plans at home in order to resume the season in the best way possible.

"We do it every day. When we return to normality, when we start training again outside, we have to be ready."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City's two year Champions League ban 'could' be suspended this summer

Manchester City's recently imposed two year Champions League ban could be postponed if a decision is not made before the summer.

Nathan Allen

Former Man City striker reveals which present player is a 'playful guy' in spite of quiet persona

Ex-Manchester City striker Jo has revealed that David Silva, far from his shy persona, loved 'drinking beer' and to 'let go', in comments made to ESPN Brazil.

markgough96

Manchester City silence ‘infuriates’ matchday staff amid Covid-19 struggle

The outbreak of coronavirus has resulted in all football matches being suspended indefinitely, causing the Manchester City casual staff to be afraid of being left in the lurch.

Shruti Sadbhav

Bayern Munich hold 'secret meeting' with Leroy Sane's agents ahead of £90 million deal

Bayern Munich club chiefs secretly met with Leroy Sane’s new representatives to discuss a deal that could make him the most valuable German footballer at present.

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City 'want' high-profile Juventus star - Chelsea also interested

Corriere dello Sport report that City 'want' Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, but Chelsea also 'like' the player and could rival any City bid.

markgough96

Man City 'make plans' for Claudio Bravo replacement to rival Ederson next season

Manchester City's loanee goalkeeper Zack Steffen is set to return to the Premier League side in the summer, and will be the club's new #2 goalkeeper, reports Kicker.

markgough96

Man City star open to a return to Spain – Las Palmas and Valencia reported as potential destinations

David Silva would reportedly ‘seriously consider’ a return to Spain, with both Las Palmas and Valencia cited as potential destinations for the midfielder.

Alex Farrell

Juventus ‘start contacts’ for potential move for Man City forward

Juventus have 'started contacts' for the transfer of Gabriel Jesus, joining Inter Milan in the race for his signature.

Alex Farrell

Man City in talks to extend wingers contract until 2024 - €20 million a year wages discussed

Manchester City are currently locked in talks with winger Raheem Sterling to extend his current contract until 2024.

Danny Lardner

Man City keen on loaning youngster to Leeds United if they gain promotion

Manchester City are reportedly keen on loaning new signing Yan Couto to Marco Bielsa's Leeds United, should they gain promotion to the Premier League.

Alex Farrell