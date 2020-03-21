Aymeric Laporte has expressed that he remains "very happy" to be at Manchester City; despite admitting that their potential Champions League ban would hurt the club.

The defender recently made clear that he is perfectly content in Manchester; in an interview with El Chiringuito TV.

“I am very happy here at Manchester City," he said. "I am enjoying my football here. We are doing great things here. In the last two years, we have won eight trophies."

Since Laporte joined the club in January 2018, City have won two Premier League titles, two League Cups, an FA Cup trophy, and won the Community Shield twice.

Laporte did go on to mention that the Champions League ban, handed to City in late February, is a concern: "Obviously it would hurt us a lot if we aren't in the Champions League next season."

City have yet to play their second leg tie against Real Madrid in this year's competition and, the 25-year-old stressed that every player is following their training plans at home in order to resume the season in the best way possible.

"We do it every day. When we return to normality, when we start training again outside, we have to be ready."

