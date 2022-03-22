Skip to main content

Manchester City Beat Manchester United, Barcelona, and Real Madrid to Be Named Highest Revenue-Generating Club

The Premier League champions have been named at the top amongst a 20-club list for generating the highest revenue last season.

While Manchester City have been lauded for their overwhelming success on the pitch over the years, a key aspect behind their rise is the fact that they are one of, if not the most well-run club in Europe.

A perfect example of the club’s business acumen is the inception of the City Football Group (CFG) in 2013, which holds stakes in ten clubs across continents such as Europe, Asia, and North America.

This strategy has managed to amplify the City brand across the globe, with fellow Premier League clubs such as Southampton and Newcastle United reported to have taken inspiration from their one-of-a-kind expansion strategy.

Once again, it has been revealed that the Sky Blues have showcased their mastery of the business side of things.

According to the latest publication of Deloitte’s Football Money League (DFML), Manchester City have come out on top as the highest revenue-generating club in the world - with a whopping €644.9 million to their name in the 2020/21 season.

Pep Guardiola’s side have beaten fellow footballing powerhouses such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Manchester United to be named at the top of the 20-club list.

This particular edition has been described as a ‘landmark publication’, as it takes into account the impact of COVID-19 on every club’s finances during a footballing season for the first time since the list was created in 1997.

Despite the pandemic having a cataclysmic impact on every club’s financial power, Manchester City reigning supreme is proof of how they are one of the most astutely run clubs from both a business and a sporting perspective. 

On the pitch, City continues to lead the way in terms of success. Over the past year, the Blues have picked up their fifth Premier League title, their eighth League Cup, and reached a club-first Champions League final.

Even this season, Guardiola's side are still on track to complete a historic treble - only done once before by local rivals, Manchester United.

