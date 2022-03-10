Manchester City Beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to Signing of In-Demand Striker, Reveals Club's Vice-President

Matias Patanian - the vice-president of Argentine club River Plate - has revealed that both Real Madrid and Barcelona registered serious interest in Julian Alvarez, but it was Manchester City who ultimately pulled the trigger on him first.

Manchester City will undoubtedly be delighted to have secured the signature of Argentine youngster Julian Alvarez towards the back end of the recent January transfer window.

The 22-year-old Argentina international has burst onto the world scene recently, boasting an impressive tally of 39 goals and 25 assists across 100 appearances for one of the country's most decorated clubs in River Plate.

The Premier League outfit secured Alvarez's services for an initial fee of around £20 million, which could turn out to be a bargain in the long-run, should the forward live up to the potential being touted.

Despite all of that, Manchester City were not the only club who registered their interest in Julian Alvarez during the winter transfer market, according to River Plate vice-president, Matias Patanian.

In quotes translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Patanian said, “Really, (Real) Madrid sounded very loud, even here,” when asked by El Chiringuito if Real Madrid and Barcelona were interested in the young forward.

However, Matias Patanian did point out that it was Manchester City who made direct contact to negotiate a deal.

“No, no, (Manchester) City came directly a few months ago and we were able to really get Julian (Alvarez) to be sold but have him staying.”

While Alvarez will remain at River Plate for the remainder of their Copa Libertadores campaign, the Etihad club will be looking forward to his arrival in England, and Pep Guardiola has suggested in a recent interview that the player could link up with his new teammates during the upcoming pre-season period ahead of the new season.

Manchester City are known to be in the market for a centre-forward, and while they have been heavily linked with a move for Borussia Star Erling Haaland, Alvarez's versatility could make him a key attacking asset for Pep Guardiola further down the line.

