Benjamin Mendy ordered to self-isolate following COVID-19 scare

Alex Farrell

Benjamin Mendy has been instructed to self-isolate after a relative came down with respiratory issues at his home on Thursday.

As of Thursday night, it is unclear whether either the player or family member has COVID-19, but paramedics in hazmat suits were reportedly spotted heading into the property at 11am whilst the player was at home.

A Manchester City spokeswoman gave the following statement on the matter:

The club can confirm that a family member of a Men’s team player is in hospital with respiratory illness symptoms. The individual has undergone tests, one is for Covid-19. Until results, the player is self-isolating as a precaution.’

@TyMarshall_MEN at the Manchester Evening News confirmed the story, reporting that Mendy has been tested for the virus and that the club has asked him to self-isolate until the results of the tests come through.

Image placeholder title
(GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images)

An unnamed source was subsequently quoted in the Sun, saying:

It’s a worrying time for Ben [Mendy] and his family. No one is taking any risks though and City has asked him to stay at home and are offering him all the support they can...

Following the shocking news, it is clear that both the club and squad as a whole are offering their support to the player and his family.

He’s a very popular member of the squad and everyone hopes his loved one is okay and makes a full recovery. If they do have coronavirus, City will follow all the necessary guidelines and medical advice and do their best to help Benjamin.’

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Having most recently come on as a substitute in the Manchester derby, Mendy will now be unavailable for City’s home tie against Burnley on Saturday afternoon. 

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

