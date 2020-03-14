Benjamin Mendy opens up on coronavirus situation as family member receives test results

Benjamin Mendy has tested negative for COVID-19 according to Nico Schira, and the same is the case for his family member as reported by Jack Gaughan.

Mendy has since confirmed the good news on his personal Instagram account and encouraged people to take up their responsibilities to aid with the prevention of the virus spreading.

The France international said: "First of all, I would like to thank you for your numerous messages of support following the news about my quarantine. Today, the results were negative for those around me, but it is important that everyone takes their responsibilities in this delicate period, to protect you but above all to protect the weakest in the face of the epidemic."

"I therefore invite you to follow the instructions given by the WHO in order to stop the spread of the virus as quickly as possible and to get back to normal. Take care of yourself and your beloved ones."

The relative had reportedly been taken ill at his home on Thursday morning, being rushed to hospital with a respiratory illness. Though there is no update on whether they have been released, tests have come back negative for the virus.

It remains unclear whether the left-back is to stay in self-isolation as a precaution, but Manchester City’s players have nonetheless been given the day off. A decision on any training sessions taking place next week has yet to be made.

A number of clubs including Real Madrid and Arsenal have already shut down their training facilities, which may well be the case for the Etihad Campus should others follow suit.

-----

You can follow us on twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra