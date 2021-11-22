Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Claims Rising Forward Now 'Knows How to Fight in the Premier League' After Everton Outing

    Pep Guardiola was happy with Cole Palmer's full Premier League debut in Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Sky Blues returned to second place in the table with another win against the Toffees, following Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal and Chelsea's 3-0 win away at Leicester on Saturday.

    With Jack Grealish out injured and Kevin De Bruyne sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, Pep Guardiola handed academy star Cole Palmer his first start in the Premier League against Rafael Benitez's side.

    The 19-year-old was positioned down the middle by Pep Guardiola, as he partnered Raheem Sterling and fellow Manchester City academy graduate Phil Foden in an all-English frontline.

    While he failed to truly influence proceedings, Palmer helped link play in and around the opposition box for his side, who put in a dominating display ahead of a crunch Champions League encounter against PSG in mid-week.

    "I’m very pleased with his (Palmer) performance," said Guardiola in his post-match press conference, as quoted by the club's official website.

    Read More

    “It was difficult for the people who played in the middle, it was hard to find spaces. The striker is the most difficult position in the team."

    Despite having a rather quiet performance in the opening 45 minutes, Palmer was involved to a greater extent in the second-half, as Manchester City sealed the game with Rodri and Bernardo Silva getting in on the act after Sterling's first-half opener.

    Guardiola added, “As the game went on, he (Palmer) showed his quality in the final third. He made a good performance."

    “Now, he has almost 90 minutes in his legs and knows how to fight in the Premier League against experienced players."

    The Catalan boss also handed another of Manchester City's young stars his first minutes of Premier League action, in the closing stages of the tie.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Pep and Palmer
    News

    Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Claims Rising Forward Now 'Knows How to Fight in the Premier League' After Everton Outing

    1 minute ago
    sipa_33566524
    Transfer Rumours

    Newcastle United Consider ‘Ambitious’ Move for Man City Star During January Transfer Window

    16 minutes ago
    Pep vs EVE
    News

    "They're in Incredible, Top Form" - Pep Guardiola Picks Out 'Important' Man City Pair for Praise Following Everton Victory

    1 hour ago
    imago0036556545h
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League)

    1 hour ago
    Stones vs EVE 1
    News

    "It's Easy to Get Frustrated" - Man City Star Offers Honest Assessment of 3-0 Victory Over Everton

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35645415
    News

    "You Have a Diamond in Your Hands" - Pep Guardiola Compares Man City Star to Bayern Munich and Barcelona Legends

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35075715
    News

    "The Two Biggest Lies..." - Jack Grealish Hits Out at Tabloid Newspaper Reports Surrounding Personal Life

    15 hours ago
    Bernardo cover
    News

    Pep Guardiola Drops Fresh Major Hint on Future of Man City Star Bernardo Silva

    16 hours ago