Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Meets for Dinner With Agent of Barcelona Star Amid Contract Negotiations

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was recently pictured at a restaurant owned by the agent of Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, who has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou.

Since emerging through the academy ranks at Barcelona, Ronald Araujo has been one of the most sought-after defenders in Spanish football, and with less than 18 months left on his existing deal with the La Liga giants, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the 22-year-old at his boyhood club.

The Uruguay international, who signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2018, has made 24 appearances across all competitions for the Catalan outfit since the start of the campaign.

As per a report by Spanish newspaper SPORT, Araujo is yet to commit his long-term future to Barcelona as the former Rentistas star, who is currently one of the lowest-paid players in the first-team, is demanding to be offered wages in the vicinity as those offered to the likes of Gavi, Pedri and Ansu Fati.

With ongoing speculation surrounding Araujo's future in Catalonia, his agent Edmundo Kabchi - who owns Albacete restaurant in the south-east of the Iberian peninsula - was recently spotted having a meeting over dinner with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola has been rumoured to hold an interest to signing Araujo for 'a long time', according to SPORT, as Barcelona are yet to convince their academy graduate to put pen to paper and sign a long-term deal with the Blaugrana.

Araujo has featured five times in the Champions League group-stage this season, having clocked over 350 minutes of action in Europe's elite club competition before his side failed to make the knockout stages and entered the Europa League after finishing third in their group.

