Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Wary of 'Incredible' Brentford Threat Ahead of Mid-Week Away Clash

Pep Guardiola has been impressed by Brentford's start to the league campaign, as the Catalan coach admitted ahead of Manchester City's meeting with the Bees on Wednesday evening.

After getting past a tricky Boxing Day test against Leicester at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend, Manchester City face Thomas Frank's side at the Brentford Community Stadium in their final Premier League of the calendar year.

Six points clear at the top of the Premier League table following Liverpool's narrow loss at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola's side can claim their 10th straight league victory and extend their lead at the top to nine points ahead of the New Year.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank spoke highly of the Manchester City manager in his pre-match press conference, naming the 50-year-old as the 'greatest manager of the modern era'.

The respect is mutual between the managerial duo, as Guardiola also showered praise onto Frank and how well his side have fared after being promoted to the English top-flight.

“He (Frank) made an incredible start to the season, (Brentford are) doing really well,” said the Manchester City manager, as quoted by the club's official website.

“I saw the Carabao Cup game against Chelsea...wow, they lost but they were incredible. They drew against Liverpool, they beat Arsenal (in the Premier League)."

Guardiola will be wary of the threat posed by the west London side, who despite having suffered a series of disappointing results in recent weeks, have shown that they possess the quality to hurt the Premier League's top sides.

The Spaniard added: “They (Brentford) are a top team, we know it and we will prepare seeing how the quality of our players is right now, to try and do it.”

