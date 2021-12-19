Man City Break Trio of Records in 4-0 Win Over Newcastle With Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo Hitting Significant Club Landmarks

Manchester City have rewritten the history books once again, after a stunning 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

City, who have now moved six points clear of title rivals Chelsea, demolished Eddie Howe's Newcastle for their eighth straight win in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Ruben Dias was gifted his third goal for Manchester City, as he headed in from close range after just five minutes, following a defensive mix-up.

Joao Cancelo would give Manchester City a two goal cushion going into half-time, as the Portuguese full-back marked his 100th appearance for the Blues with a sublime solo goal.

Riyad Mahrez would then continue his fine goalscoring form, as the Algerian scored Manchester City's third. The goal was eventually confirmed by VAR, after initially being ruled out for offside.

In the 85th minute, Raheem Sterling scored his third goal in four appearances, as the England forward tapped in at the back-post.

The victory, which ensured that Pep Guardiola's side would spend Christmas day at the top of the Premier League table, was City's eighth consecutive win in the league, and comes just days after the 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United at the Etihad on Tuesday.

During the course of the 90 minutes at St James' Park, Manchester City broke a series of new records!

Joao Cancelo's appearance for Manchester City also marked his 100th across all competitions for the club.

Riyad Mahrez's goal in the 63rd minute was his 50th goal for Manchester City, with the Algerian having joined from Leicester City in 2018.

The victory, which was Manchester City's 19th of the campaign, was the Blues 34th of the 2021 - the most wins in a calendar year for any team in England’s top-flight.

It was also Pep Guardiola's side's 18th away win of the year - the most away wins ever recorded in England's top division in a single calendar year.

Four goals on Sunday also meant that the reigning Premier League Champions surpassed their own record of the most Premier League goals in a calendar year - with the Blues sat on 106 goals in 2021.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra